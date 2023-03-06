Princess Iman Wears Her First Tiara (from Mom Queen Rania!) Before Her Royal Wedding Next Week

In a sweet Instagram post, Queen Rania of Jordan revealed Princess Iman's upcoming wedding date as she shared photos from throughout her daughter's life

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on March 6, 2023 10:56 AM
Princess Iman; Queen Rania
Princess Iman; Queen Rania. Photo: Queen Rania Al Abdullah Instagram; Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Princess Iman of Jordan is trying on tiaras ahead of her royal wedding — which is coming up very soon!

On Sunday, Queen Rania revealed that her 26-year-old daughter is getting married next week on Sunday, March 12 in the caption of an Instagram video.

"The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are," Queen Rania, 52, captioned the montage. The cute clip was a combination of home videos and photos, beginning with Queen Rania holding Princess Iman in the hospital after she was born. The video transitioned to shots of Iman growing up, from footage with King Abdullah II in her baby days to pictures with her parents as a young woman.

The montage also featured a new photo of Iman and her fiancé Jameel Alexander Thermiotis posing close in a lavender field and moved to the festivities building to their big day. In footage filmed in a light-filled room, Queen Rania smiled and watched on during what appeared to be a wedding dress fitting for her eldest daughter.

The clip closed with the first picture of Princess Iman wearing a tiara — Queen Rania's triangular Diamond Tiara — perhaps providing a clue to her choice of tiara for the big day.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Queen Rania Al Abdullah Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Queen Rania Al Abdullah Instagram

Queen Rania previously wore the floral piece for two banquets while visiting London in 2001 as well as for an official portrait.

News of Iman's wedding date comes eight months after the Royal Hashemite Court announced her engagement to Thermiotis, a New York financier.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," it continued.

Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein, Prince Hashem, Princess Iman and Princess Salma end of Year Greetings
Alamy Stock Photo

Courtiers released an official engagement photo, where Iman already looked the part of a princess bride in a flowing white dress with an embellished collar. Her diamond solitaire engagement ring was also on display as she affectionately held her her fiancé. Princess Iman is the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Following in her elder brother's footsteps, Princess Iman studied at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., The National reported. Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, the outlet said. He works in finance in New York.

This year is shaping up to be especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged and set to wed fiancée Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1.

