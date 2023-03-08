Princess Iman of Jordan Borrows Mom Queen Rania's Bridal Belt for Pre-Wedding Henna Party

Princess Iman celebrated her henna party with mom Queen Rania, family and friends ahead of her March 12 wedding to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on March 8, 2023 11:28 AM
Photo: queen rania of jordan/instagram; RABIH MOGHRABI/AFP via Getty

The countdown is on to Princess Iman of Jordan's royal wedding!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old royal was celebrated at a henna party ahead of her wedding this weekend. The eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II is set to wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Sunday, and the royal stylishly recycled the belt her mom wore when she got married in 1993.

"So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman's Henna party yesterday," proud mom Rania, 52, captioned an Instagram carousel. Giving a glimpse into the festivities, the photos showed Iman and Rania sharing a hug, inhaling incense and smiling with loved ones.

Rajwa Al-Saif, who is engaged to Queen Rania and King Abdullah's eldest son Crown Prince Hussein, was also photographed walking into the party with her future mother-in-law. The couple's wedding date is set for June 1.

queen rania of jordan/instagram

The Arab Weekly reports that the pre-wedding henna party tradition has evolved in Jordan in recent years. What used to be a "sad occasion as the bride prepared to leave her family home" has been reimagined as a shower-like festivity, Jordanian henna artist Naqa' Gharaibeh told the outlet.

Already embracing bridal white, Princess Iman wore a delicately embellished long-sleeve white gown by Jordanian designer Reema Dahbour, cinched with the beaded belt Queen Rania wore on her own wedding day. Rania Al-Yassin and then-Prince Abdullah tied the knot on June 10, 1993, and will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Soon before the henna celebration, the Queen of Jordan posted a photo of herself buckling the belt, captioning the snap: "Finishing touches."

The royal accessory isn't the only one Princess Iman has recently borrowed from her mom's closet. Over the weekend, Queen Rania posted a video montage honoring Iman and revealing her March 12 wedding date, which closed with a photo of the princess wearing her first tiara! Iman was all smiles in Rania's triangular Diamond Tiara — perhaps foreshadowing her bridal style.

Iman's henna party dress was reminiscent of the one she wore for her official engagement portrait that accompanied the announcement she was getting married.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," the announcement continued.

It remains unclear how the couple met and how long they had been together before getting engaged.

Thermiotis was born in Venezuela in 1994 and works in finance in New York, The National reported. Princess Iman studied at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., following in the footsteps of her older brother.

