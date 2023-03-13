Princess Iman of Jordan's Royal Wedding Album: The Best Photos from Her Big Day

Princess Iman of Jordan married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, tying the knot in a classic royal wedding with spring florals

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 04:21 PM
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Photo: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images
01 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Here comes the bride! On Sunday evening, Princess Iman of Jordan walked down the outdoor, tree-lined aisle with her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, at her royal wedding in Amman, Jordan.

While many brides make the march with their fathers, Iman's dad King Abdullah II was waiting at the front of the ceremony venue to serve as a witness.

02 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, looked especially proud to play the important role.

03 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

"Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together," the heir to the throne wrote in an Instagram tribute.

04 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan a. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

King Abdullah shared a sweet embrace with his eldest daughter, 26, as the ceremony began.

05 of 18
In this handout from the Jordanian Royal Court, The Royal wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty

Iman was a timeless bride in a white wedding dress by Dior with a high illusion neckline and long sleeves cuffed with the same lace. The pattern matched the embroidery on her sweeping veil, which was tucked into her surprise tiara.

06 of 18
Her Majesty Queen Rania (R), Crown Prince Hussein (2nd R), Princess Salma bint Abdullah (L) and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah ( 2nd L) attend The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan.
Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

King Abdullah, 61, and Queen Rania, 52, are also parents to Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18, who sat in the front row of the intimate gathering.

After escorting his sister to her spot of honor, Crown Prince Hussein took a seat between his mother and his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif.

07 of 18
A general view of The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023 in Amman, Jordan
Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The airy venue brought the outdoors in with lily-laced branches and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Guests in attendance included the groom's family, other Jordanian royals and visiting dignitaries, Vogue Arabia reports.

08 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The father of the bride sat beside his daughter as the imam led the ceremony.

Princess Iman and Thermiotis, 28, signed the marriage contract, as did the King and her brothers, acting as witnesses.

09 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The bride and groom were all smiles when it was time for the rings. Iman helped Thermiotis move his classic band from his ring right finger to his left, and he did the same with her dazzling engagement ring.

10 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

They're married! After the ritual came to a close, Queen Rania was the first person Princess Iman reached to hug.

"Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!" the proud mom later wrote on Instagram.

11 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Smile! The bride and groom posed for a classic portrait with the King and Queen. Like her daughter, Queen Rania also wore Dior.

12 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Princess Iman and Thermiotis were beaming as they stood close for more photos. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's wedding date last week, eight months after their engagement was announced.

13 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023," the court said in a statement on March 5.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis a lifetime of happiness."

14 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a royal wedding without some patriotic pomp, and the newlyweds were welcomed into the reception with a flag salute.

15 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

A traditional zaffe troop performed as the happy couple made their grand entrance as husband and wife, per Vogue Arabia.

16 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Then, it was time to cut the cake. Together, the bride and groom sliced towering six-tier cake with a sword!

17 of 18
The Royal Wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023. Family photo was taken after the wedding ceremony.
Royal Hashemite Court/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The newlyweds posed for a group photo with their loved ones and guests.

18 of 18
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al-Saif. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Next up, Crown Prince Hussein's wedding this summer! The future king of Jordan is set to wed Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's engagement in August 2022.

