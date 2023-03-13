Princess Iman of Jordan's Royal Wedding Album: The Best Photos from Her Big Day

01 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Here comes the bride! On Sunday evening, Princess Iman of Jordan walked down the outdoor, tree-lined aisle with her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, at her royal wedding in Amman, Jordan. While many brides make the march with their fathers, Iman's dad King Abdullah II was waiting at the front of the ceremony venue to serve as a witness.

02 of 18 Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Crown Prince Hussein, 28, looked especially proud to play the important role.

03 of 18 Princess Iman of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images "Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together," the heir to the throne wrote in an Instagram tribute.

04 of 18 Princess Iman of Jordan a. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images King Abdullah shared a sweet embrace with his eldest daughter, 26, as the ceremony began.

05 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Iman was a timeless bride in a white wedding dress by Dior with a high illusion neckline and long sleeves cuffed with the same lace. The pattern matched the embroidery on her sweeping veil, which was tucked into her surprise tiara.

06 of 18 Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty King Abdullah, 61, and Queen Rania, 52, are also parents to Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18, who sat in the front row of the intimate gathering. After escorting his sister to her spot of honor, Crown Prince Hussein took a seat between his mother and his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif.

07 of 18 Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty The airy venue brought the outdoors in with lily-laced branches and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Guests in attendance included the groom's family, other Jordanian royals and visiting dignitaries, Vogue Arabia reports.

08 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images The father of the bride sat beside his daughter as the imam led the ceremony. Princess Iman and Thermiotis, 28, signed the marriage contract, as did the King and her brothers, acting as witnesses.

09 of 18 Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images The bride and groom were all smiles when it was time for the rings. Iman helped Thermiotis move his classic band from his ring right finger to his left, and he did the same with her dazzling engagement ring.

10 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images They're married! After the ritual came to a close, Queen Rania was the first person Princess Iman reached to hug. "Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!" the proud mom later wrote on Instagram.

11 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Smile! The bride and groom posed for a classic portrait with the King and Queen. Like her daughter, Queen Rania also wore Dior.

12 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Princess Iman and Thermiotis were beaming as they stood close for more photos. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's wedding date last week, eight months after their engagement was announced.

13 of 18 Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023," the court said in a statement on March 5. "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis a lifetime of happiness."

14 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images It wouldn't be a royal wedding without some patriotic pomp, and the newlyweds were welcomed into the reception with a flag salute.

15 of 18 Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images A traditional zaffe troop performed as the happy couple made their grand entrance as husband and wife, per Vogue Arabia.

16 of 18 Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Then, it was time to cut the cake. Together, the bride and groom sliced towering six-tier cake with a sword!

17 of 18 Royal Hashemite Court/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty The newlyweds posed for a group photo with their loved ones and guests.