Princess Grace Shot Her Own Documentary! Rare Personal Footage Revealed in New Movie

Forget Instagram — in royal generations past, it was all about the grainy home movies.

Next week, Paris-based Zed Productions will unveil Her Name Was Grace Kelly, a new documentary comprised chiefly of 8- and 16-mm film shot by Princess Grace and her husband, Prince Rainier.

According to a report in Le Film Français, the documentary was created from some 38 hours of home movies, half of which have never before been seen publicly. The film has been prepared in both English and French versions with two edits, one running at 60 minutes and the longer clocking in at 90.

Producers tell PEOPLE the private family footage was shot by Rainier and Grace themselves — both were avid camera buffs, an interest they shared before meeting. The documentary, they say, “reveals Grace Kelly as we have never seen her before, portraying her quite differently to the official image of the Princess of Monaco.”

Scenes included from the family’s private archives show them in their palace residence as well as at their private home, Roc Agel, and the rarely shown Chateau du Marchais. Princess Grace’s son, Prince Albert, and other members of the family have contributed to narration.

The film will be available for international sales at the Sunny Side documentary market next week in La Rochelle, France. Air dates will be prioritized to coincide with celebrations commemorating what would have been Grace’s 90th birthday this November.