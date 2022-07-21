Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Stars in Unexpected Music Video

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the screening of "Brother And Sister" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, 'Brother and Sister' premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 20 May 2022

As a brand ambassador for Chanel, Charlotte Casiraghi has popped up in some unexpected places — like on a runway on horseback! — and now she's starring in a new music video that pays tribute to the one and only Coco Chanel.

Casiraghi, who is the granddaughter of Hollywood star-turned-royal Princess Grace and daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, is eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco. Her fashionable gig with Chanel has led to her hosting podcasts and even show off her musical talents.

In May 2021, Chanel staged an outdoor garden concert featuring in-house songbirds Casiraghi, 35, and Vanessa Paradis alongside French singer-songwriter Sebastian Tellier. Tellier, who has written original music for Chanel runway shows, led the women in a series of solo Jane Birkin-esque numbers that were shown as a prologue during Chanel's Cruise collection show.

Now, Casiraghi is showing off her musical creativity once again, starring in a music video for Tellier's newest song, "Mademoiselle," which he wrote in tribute to Coco Chanel — the founder and namesake of the Chanel brand.

The abstract video, which is inspired by the music Tellier composed for Chanel's Fall/Winter pre-season collection (an eponymous line with Casiraghi's consultation), sees Casiraghi ride a flying shark, pet a giant corgi (take note, Queen Elizabeth!) and show off her moves.

And she follows other Monaco royals who have achieved their musical dreams.

In 1956, Casiraghi's grandmother Princess Grace — then Grace Kelly — appeared in her only musical, High Society, and performed a duet with Bing Crosby. The Cole Porter classic "True Love" sat for months on the charts and even received an Oscar nomination for Best Song. It was later recorded and released by artists such as Elvis, George Harrison and Elton John.

Grace Kelly

Casiraghi's aunt, Princess Stephanie, is also a chart-topper. She released her dance-pop hit "Ouragan" (French for "windstorm") in 1986. It was also released in English under the title "Irresistible." The song found success on the charts for 30 weeks and led to several follow-up albums.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco

Princess Stephanie also lent her voice to the Michael Jackson hit "In the Closet" from his Dangerous album in 1991. At first, the female vocals on the track were referred to as "Mystery Girl," but it was later revealed to be Princess Stephanie of Monaco.