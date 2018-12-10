Monaco's Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Celebrate 4th Birthday with Superhero-Themed Bash

The Monaco royals know how to throw the perfect kid-friendly birthday bash!

Having already surprised Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with a Safari-themed party when they turned 2 and then topping that with a museum party and mechanical polar bears last year, their mother Princess Charlene once again set the bar this weekend to celebrate the twins’ fourth birthday.

Offering the young royals and their schoolmates a superhero-themed party inside the palace’s private quarters, she and Prince Albert also arranged a surprise visit from Monaco’s Fire Department in the historic palace courtyard, which gave the children and their guests the chance to put on gear and practice with the principality’s fire unit. With Prince Albert amusingly supervising, the children were allowed to approach the trucks and be lifted in the air on a crane, as seen in photos shared by Princess Charlene on Instagram.

Inside Jacques, wearing a sweatshirt featuring Spider-Man, and Gabriella, decked out in a white dress covered in stars, entertained friends with games, balloon animals and two cakes: chocolate with chocolate icing, and Monaco vanilla panna cotta decorated with fresh fruit. Both cakes were lit by four candles and a birthday Roman candle.

Held on Sunday, a day in advance of their birthday, the shared party will be followed by a small family celebration on Monday evening.

The twins’ birthday highlights a year when the increasingly active young royals have been assuming a more public role. In the last month alone, they’ve met Nemo, the Elysees Palace rescue dog, while sharing private tea with their mother and France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron in Paris and celebrated Monaco’s National Day. They also sat for an annual portrait session and then spent a semi-private week with their parents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where they shared their mother’s passion for rugby.