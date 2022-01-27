Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Attend Public Ceremony amid Princess Charlene's Absence
As their mother Princess Charlene continues her health recovery, Monaco's royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques took center stage during the annual Sainte-Dévote celebration on Wednesday night.
The siblings, who were accompanied by their father Prince Albert, aunt Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet, took part in the traditional bonfire and boat-burning ceremony.
Seven-year-old Gabriella, who is taking after her fashion icon grandmother, the late Princess Grace, was adorably chic in a blue faux fur Emporio Armani coat and matching béret. Meanwhile, her brother Jacques was dashing in a jacket and tie.
As part of the annual two-day celebration, Gabriella and Jacques set fire to a votive boat that symbolizes Monaco's patron Saint Dévote. As the legend goes, Corsican-born Dévote was killed in the 4th century for her Christian beliefs. Locals retrieved the martyr's body, setting it adrift on the Mediterranean. Surviving a storm, it crossed the straits to Monaco, where it was miraculously led to shore by a dove.
In the 11th century, Florentine raiders were said to have stolen the saint's relics, but they were captured and their boat burned before they could escape. Each January, the burning of the ship is reenacted.
Once the branches and leaves caught fire, the young twins hugged their father and then each other (Jacques even lifted his twin sister's feet off the ground!).
On Thursday, Monaco's palace released an update on Princess Charlene's health as she remained absent from this week's festivities.
The "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way," a translation of the palace's statement in French read.
Charlene's recovery and dental treatment "will still take several weeks," the statement continues. And as a result, she "unfortunately will not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Dévote this year."
"With her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess once again share moments of conviviality with them."
"During this period, the Royal Couple requests that their private life and that of their children continue to be respected," the statement concludes.
Princess Charlene, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound physical and emotional exhaustion.
During her absence, the family speaks daily by phone and video calls. At least one family visit was held over Christmas.