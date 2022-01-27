Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Attend Public Ceremony amid Princess Charlene's Absence

The royal siblings took part in the traditional bonfire and boat-burning ceremony for the annual Sainte-Dévote celebration in Monaco

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco

As their mother Princess Charlene continues her health recovery, Monaco's royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques took center stage during the annual Sainte-Dévote celebration on Wednesday night.

The siblings, who were accompanied by their father Prince Albert, aunt Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet, took part in the traditional bonfire and boat-burning ceremony.

Seven-year-old Gabriella, who is taking after her fashion icon grandmother, the late Princess Grace, was adorably chic in a blue faux fur Emporio Armani coat and matching béret. Meanwhile, her brother Jacques was dashing in a jacket and tie.

As part of the annual two-day celebration, Gabriella and Jacques set fire to a votive boat that symbolizes Monaco's patron Saint Dévote. As the legend goes, Corsican-born Dévote was killed in the 4th century for her Christian beliefs. Locals retrieved the martyr's body, setting it adrift on the Mediterranean. Surviving a storm, it crossed the straits to Monaco, where it was miraculously led to shore by a dove.

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: David Niviere/PLS Pool/Getty Images

In the 11th century, Florentine raiders were said to have stolen the saint's relics, but they were captured and their boat burned before they could escape. Each January, the burning of the ship is reenacted.

Once the branches and leaves caught fire, the young twins hugged their father and then each other (Jacques even lifted his twin sister's feet off the ground!).

Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: David Niviere/ SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Thursday, Monaco's palace released an update on Princess Charlene's health as she remained absent from this week's festivities.

The "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way," a translation of the palace's statement in French read.

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: David Niviere/PLS Pool/Getty Images

Charlene's recovery and dental treatment "will still take several weeks," the statement continues. And as a result, she "unfortunately will not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Dévote this year."

"With her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess once again share moments of conviviality with them."

"During this period, the Royal Couple requests that their private life and that of their children continue to be respected," the statement concludes.

Princess Charlène of Monaco and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco Princess Charlene and Prince Albert | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Princess Charlene, who celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment outside of Monaco after suffering profound physical and emotional exhaustion.