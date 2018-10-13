See Princess Eugenie's 'English Rose' Second Wedding Dress for Her Reception in New Photo

Princess Eugenie had not just one, but two dream dresses on her royal wedding day.

After tying the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday in a custom long-sleeved, open-back ivory gown from the British-based design house Peter Pilotto, Eugenie changed into a gorgeous blush silk gown from American designer Zac Posen for her private evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Eugenie’s groom, Jack Brooksbank, changed out of his day suit and into a sleek black tux for the evening festivities.

The couple released the stunning shot, taken by photographer Alex Bramall before the evening reception, along with three other new portraits on Saturday.

Posen says he was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside for the royal bride’s ethereal second look.

The color reflects the blush of an English rose, and Posen says he took inspiration from the White Rose of York. In fact, a White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back of the dress, which hold the cape detail together.

The plissé silk fabric, which is cut into signature drapes at the bottom of the gown, comes from the British Mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk.

Eugenie adorned her hair with a hair slide that belongs to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The hair slide, which can also be worn as a brooch, was originally commissioned by William IV in 1830 for Queen Adelaide. The Wheat-Ear brooches were passed down to Queen Victoria in 1837 and then to the Queen in 1952. The monarch has since worn them as both hair slides and brooches.

Eugenie was following a royal tradition that has seen several princess brides change into a second dress for their evening reception.

Meghan Markle memorably changed into a a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in lily white featuring a high halter neck and sexy open back for her evening reception in May.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton also pulled an outfit change for her royal nuptials to Prince William in 2011. For her and Prince William’s reception at Buckingham Palace, Kate slipped into another dress designed by Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton: a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist (her wedding gown was also McQueen).

Martin Meissner/AP; John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty

Eugenie and her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, joined about 800 guests for their private evening reception at Royal Lodge, which is three miles from Windsor Castle and is the royal residence of Eugenie’s dad Prince Andrew that he shares with his ex Sarah Ferguson.

The newlyweds sped off from Windsor Castle following their luncheon reception in a James Bond-inspired Aston Martin. Guests at their evening reception were treated to a performance by fellow guest, pop star Robbie Williams — whose 6-year-old daughter Theodora served as one of the adorable bridesmaids.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty

A gourmet pizza truck provided food and Casamigos margaritas was the cocktail of choice. (Jack works as a brand manager for the tequila brand started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber before they sold the company for $1 billion last year.)

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The party continued on Saturday afternoon with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.