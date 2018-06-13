Princess Eugenie's Instagram of Her Dad Reveals Something It's Not Supposed To

Princess Eugenie is one proud daughter!

The royal, 28, snapped a photo of her dad, Prince Andrew, during Trooping the Colour last Saturday to celebrate his first time riding on horseback during the parade. (Andrew was recently appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards following his dad, Prince Philip‘s retirement last year.)

But the photo also revealed a private area of Buckingham Palace that is rarely seen by the public. Several stunning portraits line the walls, which are painted pale blue. The sun is streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, which light up the ornate end tables and trail of bust sculptures. And the photo also offers a rare glimpse of the lavish red palace carpet runs the length of the impressive hallway.

Eugenie shared the photo of her dad, who was smiling ear-to-ear, on her new Instagram page, with the caption: “A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.”

Princess Eugenie launched her own independent Instagram in March, which makes her the only royal with their own social media account. Meghan Markle followed royal protocol and deactivated her social media accounts after getting engaged to Prince Harry last year.

So why is Eugenie allowed to maintain her own Instagram page, while Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on the palace social accounts?

It is likely because Eugenie doesn’t have a formal working role within the royal family. While she does accompany her father, Prince Andrew, on official duties and engagements, she doesn’t have a fixed role within the family like her cousins (although she does have causes she supports). In fact, Eugenie works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Since launching her account, Eugenie has shared photos of her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as well as throwbacks with her sister Princess Beatrice.