Princess Eugenie Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes Her Maid of Honor, Sister Princess Beatrice

Before Princess Eugenie celebrates her own big day — her Oct. 12 wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank — she’s wishing the happiest of birthdays to her big sister, Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie, 28, celebrated Beatrice’s 30th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a number of photos to her personal Instagram page, starting with a baby photo of the royal with their mother, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. Another shot was from the siblings’ spread in the September issue of British Vogue, while a candid closeup and a group shot of Fergie with her two daughters rounded out the collection.

“Happy 30th birthday to you Beatrice… what an amazing sister you are and we are so proud of the person you have become!” Eugenie sweetly captioned the post.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter was showered with love from her family on social media, including the official Royal Family Twitter account rounding up 30 photos to mark Beatrice’s birthday. “Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy 30th Birthday! To mark the occasion we’ve put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the family captioned the post, which included throwback photos and candid photos that had never been seen before.

Father Prince Andrew and mother Fergie also shared heartfelt tributes to mark the occasion.

RELATED: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Birthday Girl Princess Beatrice

Eugenie recently revealed that Beatrice will be with her every step of the way during her trip down the aisle, as her chosen maid of honor.

“Euge is amazing,” Beatrice told British Vogue. “She’s a very modern bride.”

RELATED VIDEO: Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice Open Up About Their Relationship in British Vogue‘s September Issue

The bride-to-be also told the magazine that she’s “not stressed at all” about the upcoming nuptials, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle before a short carriage procession around the town, just like cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It’s nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” she said.