Princess Eugenie Wishes New Husband a Happy Birthday with First Selfie: 'You Light Up My Life'

Judging by their smiles, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are loving newlywed life!

The Queen’s granddaughter celebrated Jack’s 33rd birthday, his first since the duo got married in a fairy tale wedding in October, like many other couples – by sharing a smiling selfie (the first one she has ever posted!) on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting…to quote you from a few months ago ‘you light up my life’ 🎂🎈🎉🎊,” Eugenie captioned the candid shot.

Both are bundled up for the picture, with Jack sporting a grey beanie and coat. Eugenie has her hair pulled back and wore sunglasses. The black shades with white circles around the lenses appear to be a favorite of the royal’s – she also wore them to the August wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie, 29, went a similar route to mark Jack’s birthday last year, posting a photo of Jack laughing so hard that his eyes are squeezed shut.

“Clearly I said something funny this time! Sums up Jack in a nutshell!” she wrote.

It’s certainly been a big year for Jack. In addition to tying the knot, he’s jumped into royal life. Jack – who works as the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber – attended Christmas church services with the royal family and even accompanied Eugenie and his new father-in-law, Prince Andrew, on a royal engagement in March. He joined them to officially open the new Stanmore Building at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in March to see where Eugenie had a major surgery during her childhood.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Prince Andrew

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2018, met when Eugenie was attending Newcastle University and vacationing in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with friends. Mutual pals introduced the two on the trip.

Eugenie said in an interview with BBC 1’s Matt Baker that it was “love at first sight” — and Jack agreed.

“We met when I was 20, he was 24,” she said. “[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Getty

During the couple’s October wedding reception, Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law’s expense during his speech and had the crowd chuckling.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”