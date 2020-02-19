Princess Eugenie Wishes Dad Prince Andrew Happy Birthday Amid His Ongoing Controversy

Princess Eugenie is wishing her father Prince Andrew a happy 60th birthday.

Eugenie, 29, posted a throwback photo on Instagram of riding a pony as a little girl while she looks up at her dad, who is by her side.

“Happy Birthday Papa! 📷 @sarahferguson15,” the post was captioned, followed by a shoutout to her mother Sarah Ferguson for the photo credits.

Eugenie joined her mom and the Queen in publicly wishing Andrew well wishes for his birthday on Wednesday, following the Queen’s post through the Royal Family’s official Instagram account and her mother’s personal one.

The tributes come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As one of the more candid members of the royal family, Eugenie has been an avid user of the social media platform, sometimes posting pictures multiple times a week, most of which consist of throwback images of her and older sister Princess Beatrice as children, sweet shoutouts to other royal members and her philanthropic endeavors.

The royal, who is a cousin to Prince Harry and Prince William, typically posts about her royal romance with Brooksbank, 33, whom she married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after more than seven years of dating.

However, since her father formally stepped back from royal duties amid his explosive BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein last November, Eugenie seemingly took a break from posting on Instagram. She broke her two-month hiatus last month to commemorate the anniversary of her and now-husband Jack Brooksbank’s engagement announcement.

Despite the scandal, the prince remains tight-knit with his family, including the Duchess of York, 60, and his daughters Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie (he is set to give Beatrice away at her upcoming royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi).

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” an insider told PEOPLE of Andrew and Beatrice’s relationship.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” the source added.