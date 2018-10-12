Princess Eugenie tied the knot to fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Friday in a star-studded affair. Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Demi Moore and Cara Delevingne were in attendance, but in addition to the A-list guest list, all eyes were on the bride’s gorgeous wedding gown.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (popularly known as “Fergie”) wore a custom creation by London-based label Peter Pilotto.

The dress, designed by the label’s Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The fabric of her gown includes a number of motifs that hold particularly special meaning to Eugenie and her new husband. The symbols include a thistle for Scotland, to acknowledge her and Jack’s fondness for Balmoral castle (the royal family’s Scottish holiday home), a shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of her maternal family, the York rose and ivy to represent the couple’s home.

Leading up to the wedding, she revealed that she planned on wearing a British designer and hinted that she would show off her back scar from surgery at 12 years old to correct her scoliosis.

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” Eugenie, 28, said during an interview on a TLC wedding special.

She accessorized her gown with satin peep toe Charlotte Olympia heels, a stunning diamond and emerald tiara from the Queen’s collection and diamond and emerald drop earrings gifted to her from the groom for the wedding.

Eugenie’s look is quite different than the dress her mother wore on her wedding day to Prince Andrew.

Fergie married Prince Andrew on July 23, 1986 at Westminster Abbey wearing a show-stopping number by Lindka Cierach. The gown, which featured a huge skirt and pouffy sleeves, is made from ivory duchesse satin and featured a scoop neckline, beaded bodice and billowing sleeves. A 17-foot train also featured intertwined initials of an A and an S sewn in silver beads.

“The most important thing to me was that Sarah loved it,” the designer told PEOPLE. “I wanted her sense of fun to come out in the dress.”

Eugenie and Fergie also wore dramatically different tiaras for their wedding day. While Ferige famously wore her York Diamond Tiara — specially commissioned for Fergie as a gift from Queen Elizabeth for her wedding — Eugenie borrowed hers from the Queen. While Fergie wore a traditional dramatic veil, her daughter opted without one to show off the beautiful low back design of her gown.

According to Kensington Palace, Eugenie is wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side. The tiara was bequeathed by Mrs. Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

They also share similar engagement ring designs. They each have colored diamonds (a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring for Eugenie and a Burmese ruby ring from Garrard for Fergie) with each surrounded by diamonds in flower patterns.