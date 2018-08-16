How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Will Compare to Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's

Princess Eugenie is known for her daring sense of fashion (she’s certainly not afraid to rock an over-the-top fascinator!) and the world be watching as she struts down the biggest runway of her life: that walk down the aisle.

The 28-year-old royal is set to tie the knot fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, and royal fans are anxious for any hint of her bridal look — and how it will compare to the instantly iconic wedding day style of her cousins’ brides, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Here’s what we know so far.

Designer

Princess Eugenie is following the tradition of putting a designer with ties close to home on a global stage. However, she’s staying mum on exactly who snagged the big job for now.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she recently told British Vogue. “[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Eugenie has always been a supporter of British brands, recently leaning toward of-the-moment labels like Osman and Erdem — she even chose a floral dress with a pleated skirt by Erdem for her engagement photos.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Kate famously wed Prince William in a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown that featured long lace sleeves and a v-neckline. Since her 2011 wedding, Kate has opted for pieces from the British brand again and again, from evening gowns to skirt suits and coats.

Meghan’s long-sleeved, unembellished gown was also created by a designer hailing from her husband’s home country — with a twist. Although she opted for the French fashion house of Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller is a U.K. designer.

Sleeves

Both Kate and Meghan opted for a ceremony gown with long sleeves, showing that modesty can still be fashion-forward. Of course, not all royals stick to the style — Zara Phillips wed Mike Tindall in a dress featuring sheer cap sleeves, and Peter Phillips’ wife Autumn went for a similar design.

There’s also the weather factor — it may be too chilly in October not to opt for long sleeves!

Mike and Zara Tindall Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

Second Dress

In a fairly new tradition, royals are changing into second gowns for a sexier look at the evening reception.

Meghan transformed from a regal bride into a chic newlywed, stunning in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress in “lily white” featuring a high halter neck and sexy open back.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images; John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was reminiscent of Kate’s quick change into a white satin strapless evening gown after her April 2011 wedding. Her glam gown featured a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist. She accessorized the look with a simple white shrug.

It’s unknown if Eugenie will follow in their footsteps, but it’s very likely!

Tiara

Royal women aren’t allowed to wear a tiara until their wedding day, and Eugenie will certainly make the most of her first opportunity to do so — after all, we know she loves a good head topper!

The odd-on favorite is the York Diamond Tiara, which her mother Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson wore at her wedding to Prince Andrew. The sparkler, which was commissioned especially for Fergie as a gift from Queen Elizabeth for her wedding, would carry a special meaning for the bride.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth loaned Kate the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day, and Meghan also wore tiara straight from the Queen’s jewelry vault, the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton Indigo/Getty

Charlie Anderson — former stylist to Eugenie and her older sister, Beatrice — previously told PEOPLE how the sisters’ closets compare.

Eugenie “tends to like more fitted, 1960s shapes, where as Beatrice likes flounce and floral pieces,” he said. “I think Beatrice has a good eye; she’s been wearing some fabulous pieces over the last few years — she makes daring choices, whereas I think Eugenie is a little more refined in her choices.”