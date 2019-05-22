No Royal Quick Change Here! Princess Eugenie's Ombre Dress Pulls Double Duty – See Her Spring Look

The Queen's granddaughter picked the perfect day-to-night ensemble for back-to-back events

By
Stephanie Petit
May 22, 2019 05:42 PM

Princess Eugenie knows there’s nothing like an outfit that easily transitions from day to night.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 29, picked the perfect springtime ensemble for back-to-back events on Wednesday: a sleeveless midi dress featuring a blue to peach ombré with metallic leaf jacquard by Peter Pilotto, one of the designers for her wedding dress! She completed the look with Valentino Rockstud pumps and her hair worn in loose waves.

Eugenie’s first event was accompanying her uncle and aunt, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards in the Buckingham Palace gardens. She was all smiles as she greeted the young recipients of the award in the sunshine. Princess Eugenie event met Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba and his wife, Portia, with whom she happily posed for a photo.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty
Princess Eugenie meets Ore Oduba and his wife, Portia
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Up next, the royal was off to the Animal Ball Art Show private viewing in London, presented by Elephant Family, where she gave a speech. She was even joined by her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 30.

Princess Eugenie
Dave Benett/Getty
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Dave Benett/Getty

It’s not unusual for royals to have multiple events in a given day – and a perfect outfit for each of them.

Kate Middleton, 37, sported two very different looks for visits to her “Back to Nature” garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. In the morning, the royal mom greeted children and toasted marshmallows at the woodland-themed garden she helped design. Casual chic in a broderie anglais crisp white shirt by British denim brand M.i.h Jeans, teamed with a pair of $110 culottes by Massimo Dutti, Kate finished the look with her favorite white Superga sneakers.

Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Press Association via AP Images

Kate then headed home to get ready for her evening appearance with Prince William, where the couple greeted Queen Elizabeth and showed her around Kate’s garden project.

For the evening look, Kate chose the Shebah Floral Cotton Silk Gown by one of her favorite designers, Erdem.  Featuring white lace detailing and a high collar, the gown is from a 2018 collection and retailed originally for approximately $3,310. (She traded her sneakers for wedges and styled her hair in a braid that twinned with Princess Charlotte, who sported an identical look to visit the garden on Sunday.)

Meghan Markle
Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock; Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Quick Change! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go from Casual to Chic on Final Day in Morocco

Meghan Markle is a master of the quick change as well.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, kicked off Commonwealth Day celebrations in March with a visit to Canada House in London with Prince Harry. She was glowing in a bespoke outfit by Erdem, featuring a knee-length green jacket with delicate appliqué. Meghan accessorized the look with her black Deneuve pumps by Aquazzura as well as a Givenchy clutch and pulled her hair into an elegant side bun.

Just hours later, Meghan changed into a second ensemble for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. She arrived hand-in-hand with Harry wearing a cream coat over a printed dress with a matching pillbox hat.

Read More

