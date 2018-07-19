Royal Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie Steps Out in Same Heels Meghan Markle Wore for Her Engagement

This year’s royal brides seem to already be sharing closets — or at least swapping style advice!

Princess Eugenie took a cue from Meghan Markle‘s royal lookbook while attending an event to mark the late Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday in London on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old stunned in a forest green dress with an asymmetrical cut and some very familiar strappy heels.

Turns out, the beige pointed-toe shoes are Aquazzura‘s Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pumps, the same ones Meghan chose for her engagement photocall alongside Prince Harry in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex is a longtime fan of Aquazzura, even chosing the brand to wear at her royal wedding — Meghan chose a satin pair of the brand’s pumps complete with blue soles (possibly her something blue!) for her second wedding look at the Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate. She paired the satin heels with a stunning white Stella McCartney gown and an aquamarine emerald-cut ring that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

But Meghan wasn’t the only one who wore a pair of Aquazzura shoes that day! Princess Charlotte, along with the rest of the most adorable little bridesmaids, also wore custom white mary-jane flats by the shoe designer — each embroidered with their initials and the wedding date. Other guests who stepped out in shoes by the designer include Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Despite both royals are calling 2018 their wedding year, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

The two couples are close and have spent several evenings out together in London and in Toronto while Meghan was filming Suits last year.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Furthermore, they’re neighbors! In May, Eugenie and Brooksbank moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, right next door to Nottingham Cottage — Harry and Meghan’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.

The three-bedroom Ivy Cottage is the longtime couple’s first home together. Eugenie and Jack, who announced their engagement in January after seven years of dating, are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (just like Harry and Meghan!) in October.

The future newlyweds are inviting members of the public from across the U.K. for a a close-up view of the second royal wedding of the year.

“Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

According to the palace, “1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and members of the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the marriage service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the wedding ceremony.”