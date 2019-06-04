Princess Eugenie Is Using Her New Husband's Last Name Now — But Not How You'd Expect

Princess Eugenie has a new married name!

The Queen’s granddaughter appears to be honoring her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, by incorporating his name into her own. But instead of becoming “Eugenie Brooksbank,” the Court Circular recently referred to the 29-year-old royal as “Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank.”

In the same piece, announcing which members of the royal family were at Wednesday’s Buckingham Palace garden party, Eugenie’s older sister was called “Princess Beatrice of York,” honoring their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York.

Despite tying the knot in October, Eugenie’s name change is brand new. In fact, she was referred to as simply “Princess Eugenie” for the Court Circular for the Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Eugenie and Jack’s wedding venue!) in April. She was called “Princess Eugenie of York” for a March visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, which Jack also attended for his first-ever royal engagement.

Princess Eugenie has unofficially embraced her new last name from the start, even rocking a “Mrs. Brooksbank” jacket designed by Sam Dougal for a festival-style party the day after the couple’s wedding.

“All the love to HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Brooksbank and her lovely new husband Jack,” Dougal captioned a close-up photo of the jacket on Instagram. “Im so so honored to have been asked to design the bespoke look she wore for the day 2 wedding celebrations at Windsor in collaboration with her brilliant stylist @styletonic_sarahprice. The pale pink biker jacket was embroidered with the words ‘Mrs Brooksbank’ in the Princess’ own handwriting 💙”

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Queen Elizabeth handed her grandson, Prince Harry, a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

However, Jack will not be receiving a royal title — he’ll simply be known as “Mr. Brooksbank.” According to the BBC, Eugenie “will keep her royal title when she marries Mr. Brooksbank,” but she will have the “option” to take his last name, which would make her Princess Eugenie Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Christmas 2018 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Jack has been warmly welcomed to the royal family. In addition to joining Eugenie and Prince Andrew on their March visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jack accompanied his new wife for the annual Christmas walk to church and joined the Yorks on Saturday when Prince Andrew reviewed the Troops and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade. The Colonel’s Review is the second of two rehearsals ahead of Trooping The Colour, the celebration of the Queen’s birthday, on Saturday.