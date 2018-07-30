Sarah Ferguson Is 'So Proud' of Beatrice and Eugenie Following Conference Against Modern Slavery

The York siblings headed to New York City over the weekend for an important cause: to speak out about the fight to end modern slavery.

Princess Eugenie spoke about her work as director of the Anti-Slavery Collective during the NEXUS Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters on Saturday, with older sister Princess Beatrice on-hand to show her support.

Eugenie — who is set to wed Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently exchanged vows — pulled a royal rewear for the occasion, sporting a floral dress by Erdem with a high collar that she previously wore to “Ladies Day” at the Royal Ascot this year.

“It was such an honour to speak @nexusglobalnetwork at the @unitednations about @the_anti_slavery_collective. An initiative I co-founded last year to combat modern day slavery,” the bride-to-be, 28, captioned a series of photos from the event on Instagram. She also shared a quote from English politician William Wilberforce: “You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know.”

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Luiz Rampelotto/NurPhoto/Getty

Princess Eugenie Luiz Rampelotto/NurPhoto/Getty

The sisters’ mother, Sarah Ferguson — aka Fergie — also praised her daughters’ humanitarian work on her own Instagram page.

“So proud of my girls Beatrice and Eugenie @unitednations HQ. Eugenie hosted a conference about ending slavery in New York,” she wrote.

Fergie recently reflected on her decision to start the charity Children in Crisis, which is merging with the organization Street Child, and how it impacted her parenting.

“It has certainly made me a better mother to my daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, giving me a sense of perspective, and allowing me to encourage them to use the platform they have to get involved in charitable work,” she explained in a piece for the Evening Standard.

The former wife of Prince Andrew added, “It has probably saved my life, too, by giving me purpose through hard times. As my grandmother always said, ‘When you feel bad about yourself, go out there and do something for somebody else.'”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie Dave Benett/Getty

In 2016, Eugenie privately visited a safe house for victims of sexual exploitation and used in slave labor.

“I’ve had the chance to see firsthand what the Salvation Army can do for victims of trafficking and modern slavery,” the royal said in a video for the organization. “This year I went to visit a safe house, and I was completely astonished by the work that they do and by the survivors who have come out of modern slavery.”

She added, “I think it’s everyone’s opportunity and duty to #askthequestion and to support this campaign in any way possible to try to effect change and create massive awareness for the cause.”