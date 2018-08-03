Princess Eugenie 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Instagram Photo from a Private Area of the Palace

Princess Eugenie‘s Instagram page got her a royal scolding!

The 28-year-old revealed in her first joint interview with sister Princess Beatrice for British Vogue‘s September issue that she’s still getting the hang of balancing her status as a royal with maintaining a social media presence.

Eugenie snapped a photo of her dad, Prince Andrew, during Trooping the Colour in June to celebrate his first time riding on horseback during the parade. (Andrew was recently appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards following the retirement of his father, Prince Philip, last year.)

However, the shot gave her nearly 300,000 followers an unintended peek behind the royal curtains.

“I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public,” she told the magazine.

The hallway features aeveral stunning portraits line the walls, which are painted pale blue. The sun is streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, which light up the ornate end tables and trail of bust sculptures. And the photo also offers a rare glimpse of the lavish red palace carpet runs the length of the impressive corrider.

Eugenie shared the photo of her dad, who was smiling ear-to-ear, with the caption: “A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.”

The bride-to-be (she’s marrying Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 in Windsor) carefully weighed which photo she should shared in honor of Prince Andrew for Father’s Day during her session with Vogue. She ruled out a photo from Balmoral as “too personal,” then decided an Ascot photo was “too formal.”

Eugenie winded up with a throwback photo of Eugenie and Beatrice as little girls planting a kiss on each cheek of their smiling dad.

Princess Eugenie launched her own independent Instagram in March, which makes her the only royal with their own social media account. Meghan Markle followed royal protocol and deactivated her social media accounts after getting engaged to Prince Harry last year.

So why is Eugenie allowed to maintain her own Instagram page, while Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton rely on the palace social accounts?

It is likely because Eugenie doesn’t have a formal working role within the royal family. While she does accompany her father on official duties and engagements, she doesn’t have a fixed role within the family like her cousins (although she does have causes she supports). In fact, Eugenie works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.