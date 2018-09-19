Princess Eugenie Travels to Serbia to Help Fight Human Trafficking Ahead of Her Royal Wedding

With her royal wedding less than a month away, Princess Eugenie is continuing her work to end modern slavery.

Last week, the 28-year-old royal bride-to-be traveled to Serbia, where she visited two grantees of the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

“I visited Astra to hear about its SOS hotline which provides support and services to survivors of trafficking and Atina which works to prevent human trafficking of refugee women in the context of the current humanitarian crisis in Serbia as a host and transit country,” Eugenie captioned a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram page. “What an incredibly eye opening visit meeting outstanding women doing brilliant work to survive and to support.”

Eugenie learned that the hotline has received over 8,000 calls in the past two years regarding the issue with human trafficking. She also spoke with staff members of a bagel shop run by ATINA, which trains women in business skills.

“I believe in being an advocate for the amazing work that organizations like ASTRA and ATINA are doing with the support of the UN Trust Fund and learning from them,” the royal said during her visit, according to the UN UN Trust Fund. “Collectively we can end human trafficking and violence against women.”

Princess Eugenie has long been a champion of helping prevent human trafficking and aiding victims. In July, she spoke about her work as director of the Anti-Slavery Collective during the NEXUS Meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, with older sister Princess Beatrice on-hand to show her support.

“It was such an honour to speak @nexusglobalnetwork at the @unitednationsabout @the_anti_slavery_collective. An initiative I co-founded last year to combat modern day slavery,” Eugenie captioned a series of photos from the event on Instagram. She also shared a quote from English politician William Wilberforce: “You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know.”

In 2016, Eugenie privately visited a safe house for victims of sexual exploitation and used in slave labor.

“I’ve had the chance to see firsthand what the Salvation Army can do for victims of trafficking and modern slavery,” the royal said in a video for the organization. “This year I went to visit a safe house, and I was completely astonished by the work that they do and by the survivors who have come out of modern slavery.”

She added, “I think it’s everyone’s opportunity and duty to #askthequestion and to support this campaign in any way possible to try to effect change and create massive awareness for the cause.”

Eugenie is set to wed her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.