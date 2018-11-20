A Stunning Replica of Princess Eugenie's Emerald Wedding Tiara Can Be Yours for Just $60

Fans of Princess Eugenie‘s wedding tiara – it’s time to celebrate!

A replica of the stunning emerald and diamond royal headpiece that the Queen’s granddaughter wore for her walk down the aisle is now available to buy – and it costs just $59.99.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The vintage-style piece from online retailer The Royal Look For Less has been in the works since Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s romantic nuptials in October.

Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty

“We ran a poll on whether fans wanted us to create a Princess Eugenie tiara replica and the response was overwhelmingly positive,” Kaye Thomas, marketing and PR manager for the brand, tells PEOPLE. “Many online polls indicated that majority of voters preferred Princess Eugenie’s tiara over Meghan’s.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The striking tiara on loan from the bride’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was originally made by Boucheron for society figure and philanthropist Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919, hence its name: the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. After Greville’s death in 1942, it was handed down to the Queen Mother and subsequently on her death, the collection passed down to the Queen.

“Our team took the day off to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and I think we all gasped at the sheer beauty,” says Thomas, who is based in Toronto, Canada. “It was definitely a refreshing piece, and it had a vintage and modern look to it. Emerald is a beautiful earthy color for a fall wedding.”

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie and New Husband Jack Brooksbank Leave Windsor Castle

Constructed of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum with six emeralds on either side (the center one reportedly a whopping 93.7 karats), the bandeau style tiara was in the “kokoshnik” style that was popular in the Russian court at the early 19th century. Eugenie teamed her extravagant “something borrowed” with a matching pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from her now-husband.

The brand, which specializes in recreating royal jewelry and clothing worn by the British royal family at affordable prices, are currently offering free replica emerald earrings (worth $21.99) to complete the royal bridal look in their pre-Black Friday sale.