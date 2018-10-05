Royal Wedding Preview! Princess Eugenie Shares Photo of Her and Beatrice as Bridesmaids in 1993

Princess Eugenie is just a week away from walking down the aisle — but it turns out that she has plenty of wedding experience!

The royal bride-to-be took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo with older sister Princess Beatrice from 1993 when they served as bridesmaids to their former nanny, Alison Wardley, as she married former royal bodyguard Ben Dady.

Eugenie, 28, captioned the shot, “#tbt sisterly love 💕”

A week earlier, Eugenie shared a black and white photo from her 2016 story with Harper’s Bazaar, in which she’s smiling while gazing out a window.

“#tbt to some serious daydreaming going on here,” she captioned the shot. “Pre-wedding vibes!”

Beatrice will soon be back on wedding duty — Eugenie previously announced that her 30-year-old sister will serve as her maid of honor when she marries fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Euge is amazing,” Beatrice told British Vogue in their September issue. “She’s a very modern bride.”

Princess Beatrice was spotted during a pre-wedding night on the town, leaving the private members’ club George in the Mayfair neighborhood of London around 2:30 on Friday morning. The Queen’s granddaughter dressed up for the occasion, rocking a blue Mary Katrantzou dress topped by a black fringe jacket.

In addition to inviting 1,200 members of the public to view her wedding from inside the castle walls, Eugenie will have some very special guests at her nuptials: Hospital staff that helped perform corrective surgery for her scoliosis.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, told the Evening Standard that spinal surgeon Jan Lehovsky is one of a number of Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital staff who were invited to the nuptials.

Princess Eugenie and surgeon Jan Lehovsky Anthony Harvey/Getty

In a June Instagram post, Eugenie opened up about her scoliosis diagnosis as a child. She posted a photo of her X-rays, which show the 8-inch rods doctors inserted into her spine and the 1.5-inch screws at the top of her neck after an 8-hour operation she endured at just 12 years old.

“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote in the caption. “I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal.”

Eugenie has been a patron of the Redevelopment Appeal, a fundraising campaign for newer facilities and equipment for RNOH, since 2012.

“Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn’t look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over,” she said. “And I wouldn’t be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem. My back problems were a huge part of my life, as they would be for any 12-year-old. Children can look at me now and know that the operation works.”