How Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie Is Taking Cues from Cousin Prince Harry's Wedding to Meghan

The second royal wedding of the year will have fans doing a few double takes!

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who announced their engagement in January, are set to wed on Oct. 12 — and it will have several similarities to the wedding of Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle back in May.

For starters, Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot at the same venue, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A wedding in St. George’s Chapel indicates an intimate affair — at least for royals. (Prince William wed Kate Middleton in London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011, while his parents — Princess Diana and Prince Charles — got married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.)

In addition, they’ll be following in Harry and Meghan’s footsteps by inviting members of the public from across the U.K. for a a close-up view of their nuptials.

“Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace announced in July. “1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and members of the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the marriage service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the wedding ceremony.”

St. George's Chapel Sipa via AP Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inside St. George's Chapel Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

After the ceremony, the future newlyweds will have a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. It is markedly shorter than Harry and Meghan’s carriage ride, which saw thousands of well-wishers lining the streets.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle HANNAH MCKAY - WPA/Getty

Despite the similarities in their weddings, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider recently told PEOPLE.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Dave Benett/Getty