Princess Eugenie Flexes Her Strong Emoji Game as She Cheers on Friend and Fellow New Mom Ellie Goulding

Princess Eugenie has fellow new mom Ellie Goulding's back.

The singer shared a selfie on Instagram Thursday with her 6-month-old son, Arthur, writing that she was heading to the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could! LETS GO!!! xx 🌏💚" Goulding, 34, captioned the image.

Her close friend Princess Eugenie (who welcomed her own son, August, in February) was quick to support the post. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, commented with fist bump and flexing arm emojis.

And that wasn't the only royal connection in Goulding's comment section: Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton also replied to the post with a red heart emoji.

Princess Eugenie has been keeping up with the COP26 summit, reposting clips and photos — including ones featuring her cousin Prince William, uncle Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth — on her Instagram Story throughout the week.

Eugenie also uses her social media page to promote environmental causes. On World Environment Day in June, she shared photos of herself enjoying the outdoors with her baby boy.

"Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," she captioned the post. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones 👶🏻) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling | Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

For the November issue of Tatler, Goulding opened up about becoming a first-time mom, sharing that she has swapped parenting advice with Princess Eugenie.