Princess Eugenie Shares the Secret to Staying Cool with Summer Throwback Photos: 'Eat Ice Cream!'

Princess Eugenie is adapting a popular British phrase for the summer weather.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 29, continued her streak of sharing adorable (and often hilarious!) throwback photos on her Instagram page on Friday, this time posting two photos of her younger self beating the heat.

In the first shot, Eugenie is looking cool in a pair of sunglasses and has her hair tied up in an oversized pink bow. She also included a snap of herself going to town on an ice cream cone while sitting in a stroller — paying no mind to the fact that the dessert is all over her face!

“Stay cool and eat ice cream!” she captioned the photos on Instagram, seemingly putting her own spin on the phrase “keep calm and carry on.” Eugenie also added an ice cream cone emoji and the hashtag #flashbackfriday.

Eugenie’s advice comes as record-breaking heat rising up from the Sahara affects Europe. On Thursday, London hit its hottest day on record for July at 98.4 F.

It wasn’t long ago that the season inspired Princess Eugenie to share another summer-themed throwback shot. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reminded social media followers to stay safe in the sun with a photo of herself playing on the beach — and covered in sunscreen!

“As the Summer is coming, here is a throwback to when I clearly did a good job at rubbing in my sun cream!” she joked in the caption.

Princess Eugenie’s first summer as a newlywed (she and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October!) has been full of the royal family’s favorite traditions. The couple stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday at Trooping the Colour in June, and she stepped out on two separate days to see the Royal Ascot.

There’s also been plenty of room for casual quality time with her sister, Princess Beatrice, whether they’re singing along at a Céline Dion concert or heading out on the town for a double date.