Princess Eugenie's 1-Year-Old Son August Shows Off Royal Wave at First Official Family Event

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 1-year-old son made his royal debut at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday, sporting an adorable blue sweater with a Union Jack motif

Princess Eugenie and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Princess Eugenie and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

August Brooksbank knows it's never too early to start practicing your royal wave — and as a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth, he naturally nails it!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 1-year-old son made his royal debut at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday, sporting an adorable blue sweater with a Union Jack motif from royal favorite childrenswear shop Trotters. He happily bounced on his mom's knee as the varied procession of musicians, dancers, acrobats and carnival floats passed by the royal box outside Buckingham Palace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared on Princess Eugenie's personal Instagram page, August showed off his royal wave while watching Ed Sheeran perform in front of Buckingham Palace. Standing on dad Jack's lap, August looks intently at the singer-songwriter as he sweetly waves and points — then decides it's time for a turn on mom's lap as the clip ends.

Although Princess Eugenie, 32, has shared a number of photos of August on Instagram, she has not shown his face until this weekend.

To end the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Eugenie shared a "final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of" on Instagram Monday.

She also revealed her cute nickname for her son: Augie!

"From The Birthday Parade, to celebrating with @edencommunities in Paddington for their #bigjubileelunch to showing Augie the colourful pageant and ending cheering loudly for this remarkable woman," Eugenie wrote.

On Thursday, August enjoyed his first Trooping the Colour, watching the flypast by the Royal Air Force in the arms of Jack — and giving a preview of his royal wave.

Ahead of this year's event, Queen Elizabeth announced that only working members of the royal family would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast. Previously, extended family members, including Princess Eugenie, would gather on the balcony to watch the spectacle.

This year, many members of the royal family viewed the Horse Guards Parade from the Major General's Office. Many of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren — including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who traveled to the U.K. from their California home, as well as Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice — were spotted watching the parade from the windows ahead of the flypast.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, honored her "grannie" Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an article for The Spectator magazine. She reflected on what the monarch has meant to the U.K. and the world during her 70-year-old reign, as well as how her own life has changed since the Queen's last Jubilee in 2012.

"As I look back on the 2012 Jubilee and the one we are about to celebrate, I think about how my life has changed in that time," Princess Eugenie, 32, wrote in The Spectator magazine. "I am now a wife and a mother with so much more responsibility than I had as a 21-year-old just leaving university. I have given my life to my special little family and hope to impart even an inch of the values my grandmother has lived her life by."

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie in 2019 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage