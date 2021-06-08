Princess Eugenie Shares First Video of Baby August on Instagram - and You Can Hear His Coos!

Princess Eugenie's son is excited for World Oceans Day!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, shared a personal video of 4-month-old baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on her Instagram Story on Tuesday to celebrate the occasion. In the clip, royal fans can hear August for the first time, as he excitedly coos in his little rocker while playing with a stuffed animal shark.

August is clearly growing a full head of hair, which has a brownish-red color similar to his parents' hair.

"It's World Oceans Day today, a day to celebrate our magnificent oceans and all the creates in it," Eugenie captioned the post. "A day to raise awareness for something so integral to all our lives, and a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks."

Princess Eugenie Baby August | Credit: Princess Eugenie/instagram

Princess Eugenie, an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation, marked the day by visiting the Forest for Change at Somerset House.

"I listened to some incredible people all doing remarkable things to help protect our oceans and be a force of change for them and the creatures in it," she captioned a gallery of images shared on Instagram.