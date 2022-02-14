Princess Eugenie Shares Valentine's Day Message After Her Super Bowl Appearance with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie is sharing the love on Valentine's Day.
After attending the Super Bowl in a surprise appearance alongside her cousin Prince Harry, Eugenie was in Valentine's Day mode on Monday, sharing a new photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank on Instagram.
In the sweet snap, the couple, who wed at St. George's Chapel in 2018, stand under a cherry blossom tree as Jack appears to shake the limbs so pink flowers float around Eugenie.
"Happy Valentine's Day ♥️🌸🌸🌸♥️," she captioned the photo.
On Sunday, Harry, 37, and Eugenie, 31, were spotted in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is about two hours from Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito.
Eugenie is the first known royal family member to visit Harry and Meghan at their new home in California, which they share with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months.
Harry and Eugenie have had a close relationship since they were children.
"Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life," the Scobie and Durand wrote. "Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years."
Eugenie flew to California from her home in Windsor, England, where she lives with her husband and their 1-year-old son, August. The princess recently marked her son's first birthday with a sweet Instagram post revealing his nickname.