Princess Eugenie Pens Mother's Day Tribute to Sarah Ferguson and 'All Amazing Mothers Out There'

Princess Eugenie is giving mom Sarah Ferguson a special shout-out for Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the royal shared a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K., posting some adorable throwback photos of her and older sister, Princess Beatrice.

“Happy Mother’s Day!! 🥳 Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there,” the 29-year-old wrote.

In her note, Eugenie honored to all mothers around the world — especially those working in the health care industry who have separated from their families to care for patients affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can’t be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe,” she said.

“Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother,” the daughter of Prince Andrew added.

As of March 22, there have been 5,018 confirmed cases of the virus and 233 deaths in the U.K., according to The Guardian.

The Duchess of York, 60, also shared a shout-out to National Heath Services workers who have been working around the clock to care for those affected by the pandemic.

“The NHS, doctors, nurses and all the medical teams are doing unbelievable work and we need to support them as best we can #coronavirus,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week, alongside moving illustrations thanking the health care providers for their service.

On Saturday, the mom of two also announced her partnership with Love Cocoa, a luxury chocolate company, who will donate a box of chocolate to NHS workers across the U.K. for every product sold on their website this weekend.

“I am delighted to be working with @lovecocoa. This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @nhsenglandldn workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website,” she shared on Instagram. “It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the hospitals and these incredible workers. In addition to that, for every chocolate bar sold in 2020, Love Cocoa will be planting a new tree in Cameroon #coronavirus #nhs #lovecocoa #UK.”

Love Cocoa also released a statement on their website that read: “In light of the most recent events the UK and the whole world are currently living, we have partnered with the Duchess of York and for this weekend (21-22nd March); for each product you buy on our website we will donate the same to NHS workers.”

“We are proud of the NHS nurses, doctors, healthcare and anyone who is working non-stop in order to safeguard the lives and health of us, the British people and now more than ever they need our support. We will get over this and we will do it together as we have always done! Stay safe, Sarah Duchess of York & Love Cocoa.”

Ferguson shares Eugenie and Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The couple divorced in 1996, after 10 years of marriage, but remain amicable.

