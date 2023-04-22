Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna

The cousins can be seen watching penguins at the London Zoo in a photograph shared by Princess Eugenie on Instagram Saturday

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on April 22, 2023 11:30 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Loci

Princess Eugenie is sharing an intimate look into her family life in celebration of Earth Day.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, 33, posted a selection of photographs on Instagram Saturday to mark the annual occasion, including an adorable snapshot of son August Philip bonding with cousin Sienna Elizabeth.

In the image, August, 2, can be seen watching penguins at a zoo exhibit while standing beside Sienna, 1 — whose parents are Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it," Princess Eugenie began the caption of her post, before describing what each photograph shared shows.

"Photo 1: August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife," she said, detailing the first image posted. "Every time you visit you are supporting their work."

In second and third images, Princess Eugenie shared snapshots of August immersing himself in the BBC Earth Experience, which is currently located in London "in a totally sustainable building dedicated to the BBC's Natural History Unit's footage of our earth," per the royal.

"Their vision is to inspire visitors to protect the planet through this immersive experience," she continued.

Follow-up images show Princess Eugenie cleaning oysters. "Who knew oysters were so cool," she wrote, describing the photos.

Princess Eugenie added: "One oyster can clean up to 200L of water a day. @bluemarinefoundation are leading an initiative called @solentseascapeproject which is restoring coastal marine life with a collection of partners making it one of the most ambitious environmental projects in the UK!"

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child

In the final image posted in her carousel, Princess Eugenie — who is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with Jack Brooksbank — shared a glimpse of her son and husband underneath a blossoming tree.

"Photo 6: Because I love them and they love nature," she wrote with the photograph.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram
Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie previously announced that she is expecting in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in January.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in the announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

