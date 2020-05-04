Princess Eugenie Shares Previously Unseen Wedding Photo for Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

Fergie also shared a social media birthday wish for her "James Bond" son-in-law

Princess Eugenie is revisiting her royal wedding photo album!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter wished husband Jack Brooksbank a happy 34th birthday on Sunday by sharing a never-before-seen photo from their Oct. 2018 wedding on Instagram. The black and white shot shows the couple posing together in their suit and bridal gown, with Jack flashing a huge smile for the camera.

Eugenie also included a second photo of longtime love — they recently celebrated 10 years of dating — enjoying an outdoor walk, sneakily taken from behind him.

"Happy Birthday my love 😍... xx," the princess captioned her post.

Sarah Ferguson also used Instagram to celebrate Jack's big day, sharing a photo from the couple's evening wedding reception. The couple changed outfits for the party, with Princess Eugenie wearing a gorgeous blush silk gown from American designer Zac Posen while Jack went from his morning suit to a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie.

"Happy Birthday my 'James Bond' son-in-law," Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, wrote. "You are such a huge heart of goodness."

Jack, a brand ambassador for tequila company Casamigos, is not the first member of the royal family to celebrate a big day in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Eugenie marked her milestone 30th birthday in March by observing stay at home orders, while Queen Elizabeth turned 94 in quarantine. (The monarch's public birthday celebrations in June, known as Trooping the Colour, have also been called off.)

Princess Charlotte, who served in Eugenie and Jack's adorable bridal party, celebrated her fifth birthday over the weekend, just a few weeks after her little brother Prince Louis turned 2.

Princess Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, also postponed her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, scheduled for May 29.

Despite the cancelation of Princess Beatrice's wedding, Fergie, as the mother of the bride is affectionately known, recently told Royal Central that her daughter is "the happiest I have ever seen her in my life."

"She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life," Fergie added. "For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy."

Princess Eugenie has been vocal in her support for health care workers during the ongoing crisis. In recent weeks, she teamed up with her mother to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus last month. A friend has since told PEOPLE that his health has stabilized.