Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Photos from Her Son August's First Trooping the Colour Experience

Unlike past years, Princess Eugenie and other extended members of the royal family did not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast

Princess Eugenie may not have joined her grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, but she still watched the flypast with her family.

Following Thursday's festivities, which kicked off the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Eugenie shared photos on her personal Instagram page featuring her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son August. The family of three looked to the sky over London as the Royal Air Force performed a flypast.

Although this was August's first time attending the event, which was scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jack accompanied his wife in 2019, joining the royal family on the palace balcony.

Princess Eugenie Shares Photos from Trooping the Colour on Instagram Princess Eugenie, August and Jack Brooksbank | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Ahead of this year's event, Queen Elizabeth announced that only working members of the royal family would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast. Previously, extended family members, including Princess Eugenie, would gather on the balcony to watch the spectacle.

This year, many members of the royal family viewed the Horse Guards Parade from the Major General's Office. Many of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren — including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who traveled to the U.K. from their California home, as well as Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice — were spotted watching the parade from the windows ahead of the flypast.

Princess Eugenie, 32, wore a blue dress with long sheer sleeves for the occasion, joining the Queen and several other family members in sporting the color. St. Patrick's blue is a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland, which can also be representative of sovereignty.

Karen Haller, behavioral color psychologist and The Little Book of Color author, previously spoke to MyLondon about the royal family's typical blue outfits, noting it shows that "they are coming together as a family, representing themselves as a cohesive unit."

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Credit: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, honored her "grannie" Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an article for The Spectator magazine. She reflected on what the moanrch has meant to the U.K. and the world during her 70-year-old reign, as well as how her own life has changed since the Queen's last Jubilee in 2012.

"As I look back on the 2012 Jubilee and the one we are about to celebrate, I think about how my life has changed in that time," Princess Eugenie, 32, wrote in The Spectator magazine. "I am now a wife and a mother with so much more responsibility than I had as a 21-year-old just leaving university. I have given my life to my special little family and hope to impart even an inch of the values my grandmother has lived her life by."

She continued, "I think about my son August and what I'd like for him, what kind of world I'd like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie in 2019 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie visited the Victoria & Albert Museum to view the Queen's Jubilee Emblem Display and meet with Edward Roberts, the winner of the emblem design competition.

Artists and illustrators between the ages of 13–25 from all four nations of the U.K. were invited to submit their designs, and Roberts was announced as the winner last summer.

Princess Eugenie and emblem winning design creator Edward Roberts 19 during a visit to view the Queen's Jubilee Emblem Display at the V&A Museum, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 1, 2022. Edward Roberts and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty