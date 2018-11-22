Princess Eugenie Shares Stunning Portrait from Her Wedding: 'Greatest Day of My Life'

Princess Eugenie is reminiscing about the “greatest” day of her life.

On Thursday, Eugenie shared a stunning black-and-white photo from her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank.

“#Tbt to THE greatest day of my life,” Eugenie captioned the photo, which shows herself and Jack in a sweet embrace.

The longtime lovebirds, who met in 2010, tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12.

Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle to wed Jack in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Getty

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice was her maid of honor and wore a deep blue skirt and jacket by Ralph & Russo and a matching hat by Sarah Cant.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, plus cousins Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Several of the couple’s celebrity friends were also in attendance.

Following the ceremony, Eugenie, Jack and their guests enjoyed a lunch reception— where they really let loose.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

A gourmet pizza truck provided food, and Casamigos margaritas was the cocktail of choice. After all, Jack works as a brand manager for the tequila brand started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, who sold the company for $1 billion last year. (However, neither Clooney nor Gerber attended the royal wedding.)

The stand-up reception (just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had following their nuptials in May!) took place in the Waterloo Chamber, the Grand Reception Room and St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew and Jack gave speeches during the reception. Andrew had a little fun at his new son-in-law’s expense during his speech, making the crowd chuckle.

“The Duke told a story about their dog Jack [a Norfolk terrier],” a source at the wedding tells PEOPLE. “One day, I think it was early in the relationship, he shouted, ‘Jack, get off the chair!’ And the dog didn’t move. But Jack did!”