Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Seen Photo from Royal Christening for Son August
Queen Elizabeth attended the joint baptism of her two great-grandsons on the weekend that would have been her 74th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip
Princess Eugenie is sharing a look inside one of the private royal family events of 2021.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter celebrated the start of a new year on Saturday by sharing a number of photos, including some never-before-seen shots, on her personal Instagram page.
Among the photos was a look inside her son August's joint christening with Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas from November. Eugenie holds her son, born in February, who wears a traditional white christening gown.
Queen Elizabeth attended the christening for her two great-grandsons despite laying low in the previous weeks amid health setbacks. The baptism came one day after the monarch marked what would have been her 74th wedding anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, her first without him following his death at age 99 in April. Both August and Lucas are partly named after Philip — it is a middle name for each of the boys.
Princess Eugenie, 31, also shared selfies with husband Jack Brooksbank.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
"Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions," she captioned the post, which also included a reference to sister Princess Beatrice welcoming a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth.
The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also paid tribute to "some of our biggest and brightest lights" who died in 2021, likely referring to her grandfather Prince Philip and Jack's father George Brooksbank. George, 72, had "been ill for some time" after battling the coronavirus last year and died in November, according to the PA.