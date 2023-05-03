Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Photos on Instagram to Celebrate Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

Happy birthday, Jack Brooksbank!

Princess Eugenie shared a collection of four sweet family photos to Instagram on Wednesday to mark her husband turning 37.

The couple is seen spending time in the great outdoors in all four shots, the last of which includes a snap with their 2-year-old son, August Philip Hawke.

"Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Eugenie, 33, wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie and family. L: Caption Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. PHOTO: Princess Eugenie/Instagram R: Caption Princess Eugenie and family. PHOTO: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son in February 2021, and the family of three will become four later this year. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was pregnant with her second child.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the photo in her caption.

Princess Eugenie and Jack first met during a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. The royal said during their engagement interview that it was "love at first sight" — and Jack agreed.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child

He later proposed during a January 2018 vacation to Nicaragua, and the couple tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen," the royal said of their engagement. "I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon."

The couple's second child on the way will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. He or she will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.