Princess Eugenie Shares Personal Photos on Instagram to Celebrate Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

"Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram tribute to her husband

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 12:29 PM
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Happy birthday, Jack Brooksbank!

Princess Eugenie shared a collection of four sweet family photos to Instagram on Wednesday to mark her husband turning 37.

The couple is seen spending time in the great outdoors in all four shots, the last of which includes a snap with their 2-year-old son, August Philip Hawke.

"Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Eugenie, 33, wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
Princess Eugenie and family.
L: Caption Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. PHOTO: Princess Eugenie/Instagram
R: Caption Princess Eugenie and family. PHOTO: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son in February 2021, and the family of three will become four later this year. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was pregnant with her second child.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in a statement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie also shared the happy news on her Instagram, posting a photo where August kissed her belly and wrapped his arms around her legs.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the photo in her caption.

Princess Eugenie and Jack first met during a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. The royal said during their engagement interview that it was "love at first sight" — and Jack agreed.

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child

He later proposed during a January 2018 vacation to Nicaragua, and the couple tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen," the royal said of their engagement. "I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon."

The couple's second child on the way will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. He or she will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church
Princess Eugenie, Who Is Expecting Her Second Child, Visits School to Talk About Modern Slavery
Princess Eugenie and August
Pregnant Princess Eugenie Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Son August: 'Love Being Your Mumma'
Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbanks
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Son August's Second Birthday with Personal Photos on Instagram
Jack Brooksbank (L) and Princess Eugenie attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Relationship Timeline
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson Posts New Photo With Princess Eugenie Amid Pregnancy News: 'So Happy for My Girlie'
Princess Eugenie The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018 WEARING PETER PILOTTO
Happy Birthday, Princess Eugenie! 15 of the Relatable Royal's Most Candid Moments on Instagram
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'
Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age
princess eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Celebrates Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday with Candid Selfies from Their Travels
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Princess Eugenie family
All About Princess Eugenie's Son (and Baby on the Way!)
Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland
See the Newly Released Photo of Queen Elizabeth with the Next Generations of Royals — Taken By Kate!
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Shares Previously Unseen Wedding Photo for Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday