Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos of Baby August to Celebrate Jack Brooksbank's First Father's Day

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her husband's first Father's Day!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared a new post on her Instagram page Sunday featuring previously unseen photos showing the bond between Jack Brooksbank and their son, August Philip Hawke.

"Happy Father's Day to you my love.." Eugenie, 31, captioned slideshow of photos. "You are the ultimate father to our boy!! 😘"

The pictures included a family selfie, where Princess Eugenie and Jack smile as August rides in a baby carrier on his mom's chest. Jack, 35, also grins as he pushes a stroller in another shot.

Royal fans are able to catch a glimpse of August's face as he snuggles up to Jack in another snap. And in the most candid photo of the bunch, Jack wears his hoodie over his head and closes his eyes as August rests on his dad's chest.

Princess Eugenie has been sharing photos of her life as a new royal mom on Instagram since the baby's birth in February. August is clearly the star of his mom's page, appearing in posts celebrating Eugenie's first U.K. Mother's Day, her own birthday and Jack's birthday.

Shortly after the birth, a source told PEOPLE that Eugenie "sounded very content and said the baby is a complete dream!"