Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos of Baby August for 'Exceptional' Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

Princess Eugenie is celebrating husband Jack Brooksbank's first birthday as a dad!

To celebrate Jack turning 34 on Monday, Princess Eugenie shared three new photos to her Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two snaps show Jack cuddling with their son August Philip Hawke, who was born on Feb. 9. In the first photo, Jack looks as the camera as he cradles his son on his chest, showing off his personalized sweater (which he previously wore in another Instagram post by Eugenie). Another shows Jack carrying a bundled-up August in a baby carrier.

The final photo shows Jack from the back walking along a lake with flowers in bloom all around.

Jack Brooksbank Jack Brooksbank | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

"You are exceptional," Eugenie, 31, captioned the post. "Happy Birthday my love 😍🥳❤️"

Jack Brooksbank Jack Brooksbank | Credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

August is already the star of Princess Eugenie's Instagram, appearing in several posts — including a celebration of Eugenie's first U.K. Mother's Day and her own birthday — over the past few months.

Princess Eugenie and Jack made their first outing since becoming parents at her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. They joined Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and other members of the royal family in saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, shared a touching tribute to Prince Philip, who she called simply "Grandpa," on Instagram.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she wrote. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Eugenie honored her grandfather before his death by giving her son the middle name of Philip.