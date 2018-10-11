Princess Eugenie Shares Her Romantic 'Butterflies' with Jack Brooksbank in New Interview

It was love at first sight for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The duo spoke with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford of ITV’s This Morning ahead of their royal wedding on Friday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, recalling how it all began during a skiing vacation in Switzerland. Although Eugenie described an immediate connection, she also quickly questioned her future husband’s fashion choices.

“I thought, ‘What a silly hat!’ ” the 28-year-old royal said with a laugh of seeing Jack, 32, for the first time. “And I thought, ‘Who’s that?'”

She continued, “And then [looking at Jack], you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous.”

Eugenie also shared that she called her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, that night to tell her about the new guy she had met.

Luckily, the royal didn’t have to wait long for it to be clear that her feelings were reciprocated.

“I remember being like, ‘I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too,’ and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it: ‘Right, he likes me,’ ” she said.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

After announcing their engagement in January, the couple gave a televised interview with BBC 1’s Matt Baker, which aired in the U.K. on the network’s One Show program.

Eugenie showed off her dazzling pink sapphire engagement ring, and the couple spoke about their seven-year romance. Jack proposed during a trip to Nicaragua — without a ring, he said, explaining that he “didn’t want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it.” Ahead of the proposal, however, he had selected a padparadscha sapphire stone. When they returned to the U.K., they designed the ring together.

Of the proposal, Eugenie told Baker, “the lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years.”

“I was over the moon,” she continued. “[It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.”

Added Jack, who got down on one knee for the proposal, “It was amazing. I love Eugenie so much, and we’re very happy.”