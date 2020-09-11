Princess Eugenie Shares Powerful Scoliosis Surgery Photos to Inspire Others: 'Scars Are Beautiful'
The royal, who underwent life-changing spinal surgery at age 12, uses her social media to send an empowering message about beauty
Princess Eugenie is proud of her scoliosis scar — and she's inspiring others to feel the same.
The royal used her Instagram stories to post a close-up picture of her back scar and those of some of her followers, all proudly showing off similar scars, having gone through the same life-changing spinal surgery for the condition.
In a heartfelt message, Eugenie wrote, “Earlier this year, I shared this pic of my scar. I was sent a lot of photos in response and I wanted to share some with you today as my #throwbackthursday.” Encouraging everyone to keep sending her their photos, she said: “Please share your stories with me where you have scars that show your strength. Scars are beautiful.”
RELATED: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Pose for Rare Family Photo
For International Scoliosis Awareness Day in June, Eugenie had the idea to share personal photos of her followers on social media to help spread some positivity about the condition – on Thursday she kept her word, adding #gotyourback to some of the images.
While Eugenie, youngest daughter to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her diagnosis at age 12 before, it was on her wedding day in October 2018 when she publically showed off her scar, which runs all the way down her back, by wearing a low-backed wedding dress by British-based label Peter Pilotto.
“I had always wanted a low back – part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” Eugenie told PEOPLE in 2019. “For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with.”
Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The operation, which took eight hours, involved surgeons inserting eight-inch titanium rods into each side of her spine and one-and-a-half inch screws at the top of her neck. Eugenie was in intensive care at the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital for three days.
Since 2012, the royal has been a patron at the hospital, using her own experience to inspire others and a new facility, a residential space for parents and children going through treatment has been opened in her name.