Princess Eugenie Shares Friendship Bracelet with Pal Ellie Goulding for a Meaningful Reason

Princess Eugenie is revealing a new kind of friendship bracelet with friend Ellie Goulding.

The royal, 29, recently partnered with Togetherband, a company that creates ethically made and sustainably sourced friendship bracelets to promote 17 different global goals, to join their Sustainable Development Goals movement. And she’s sharing her bracelet and mission with Goulding.

“I’m sharing my band with Ellie Goulding, because like me, she is all about bringing people together,” she told Togetherband. “She does it with her music, and now she does for climate change, and she’s been supporting me throughout the journey of The Anti-Slavery Collective, as well as the sustainable development goals, and she’s just the perfect role model to take this on.”

She added, “I’m sharing it with Ellie, and hopefully she can share it with other people as well.”

Goulding, 33, has maintained a close friendship with both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice for years. She has been spotted on vacation with both siblings, notably heading to the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan with Beatrice in 2018.

The “Lights” singer attended the Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and even performed during a festival-style celebration that followed after. Goulding was also present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

When it was songwriter’s turn to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Caspar Jopling in August 2019, Eugenie and Beatrice were there for their close friend. Eugenie’s husband, who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen, was also on hand, as was Beatrice’s boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the movement, Eugenie decided to choose Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth on the premise that “everyone in the world deserves to be free.”

The royal is passionately dedicated to her philanthropic endeavors, even co-founding her own charity The Anti-Slavery Collective, whose mission is to fight against modern slavery by raising awareness, with her best friend Julia De Boinville, who lives and works full-time in New York, in 2017.

“It’s about economic growth. It’s about empowering women — because the majority of the people being trafficked are women. It’s about supporting people so that they can do something individually, as well as teaching people how to talk to businesses, or government or law enforcement,” she tells Togetherband of TASC.

She adds, “It’s about all working together, and the Collective is our way of bringing people together to work across all sectors of society so that we can make differences.”

Though Eugenie is tenth in line to the throne, she’s not an official working royal like her cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton. She juggles several charity commitments amid her work as an art gallery director at Hauser & Wirth while often attending royal engagements.

But the royal is sure to dedicate her spare time to champion causes she’s passionate about.

“We do this in our free time because we really believe in it, and we believe that working together can change the future,” she told Togetherband of her charity collective. “To be able to inspire someone just to be aware is the best thing you could ever do.”