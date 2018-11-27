Princess Eugenie Shares First Post-Wedding Pic with Jack (Who Fergie Says Looked Like James Bond!)

One month after their royal wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have that newlywed glow!

The couple stepped out last week for a gala dinner at Kensington Palace to support Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at the 10th anniversary event for her charity, Street Child, and the launch of their Count Me In campaign.

Eugenie, one of the only British royals with a personal Instagram account, celebrated the milestone by posting photos with her new husband. Jack, decked out in a tuxedo and black bow tie, held his bride close as they smiled for a photo. The Queen’s granddaughter, 28, looked elegant in a navy Aviden dress by Roksanda (the gown is already sold out)

“There are 121 million school-aged children around the world who are not in education,” she captioned her social media post. “Jack and I were proud to support @streetchilduk and my mum who’s the founder patron, as a global ambassador. Congratulations @sarahferguson15 for all your hard work.”

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

The proud daughter also shared photos on her Instagram stories including a shot of Fergie, as her mother is affectionately known, giving a speech. “Listening to mum talk about the incredible work of Street Child,” she captioned the snap.

Eugenie also included a photo of her mother with The X Factor UK star Dalton Harris, who came to show his support at the event.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Fergie reflected on Eugenie and Jack’s fairy tale wedding at the event, telling Hello magazine how wonderful it was to see her daughter, who battled scoliosis growing up, show off her scar as she walked down the aisle.

“When she walked up and walked tall, with scoliosis…We never thought that was going to be a possibility, and there she was, no veil,” said the proud mom.

Fergie continued by praising Jack. “And just the twin flame of [her and] that beautiful man – he looked like James Bond that day. And Jack is my son-in-law, and to have a son-in-law is just a blessing.”

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Press Association via AP Images

Last week, Eugenie reminisced about the “greatest” day of her life by sharing a stunning black-and-white photo from her wedding day.

“#Tbt to THE greatest day of my life,” she captioned the photo, which shows herself and Jack in a sweet embrace.