Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on Tuesday in London

Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable First Photo of Her Newborn Son on Instagram

Princess Eugenie is welcoming her first child in a modern way: with an Instagram post!

The first photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy was shared on the royal's Instagram page on Tuesday. The black-and-white shot shows their baby's hand wrapped around Eugenie's thumb while Jack holds the baby boy's arm.

Eugenie, 30, captioned the shot with blue heart emojis and two exclamation points to show her excitement.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter welcomed the baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 1. oz. on Tuesday. This is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately congratulated the couple, PEOPLE understands.

The Portland Hospital in London is where Eugenie was born, as well as her older sister, Princess Beatrice. It's also where Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie, who will celebrate his second birthday in May.

Eugenie and Jack have been quietly enjoying married life since their lavish wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

