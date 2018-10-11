Princess Eugenie Jokes She'll Be 'Running' Down the Aisle at Her Royal Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is an eager royal bride – but she’ll make sure to keep her excitement in check during her walk down the aisle.

Speaking about her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank for ITV’s This Morning, the 28-year-old admitted that the nerves “are creeping up on us” as her nuptials draw near.

“It’s nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love,” she explained.

Eugenie then looked at Jack and joked, “And you’re going to be at the end of the aisle, and I’m going to be running towards you!”

While Eugenie promises to pace herself, she had to have a word with her father, Prince Andrew, who will be escorting her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel.

“I’ve told my dad if he goes fast, that’s it, we are not talking anymore!” she said. “So he’s going to go really slowly I hope.”

Jack, 32, joked that although Eugenie kept a level head while planning for the big day, there was still time for a bridezilla to emerge.

“Well, I’ve got two days left until…” he said with a smile. “No, I’m joking, there wasn’t a bridezilla. Eugenie has been amazing. She’s been incredible, she has the ability to do a million things at once in her brain, including working as well as organizing everything to do with the wedding.”

The couple also recalled their first meeting while skiing in Switzerland seven years ago.

“You came over and shook my hand, and I was all butterflies and nervous,” Eugenie shared, adding that she called her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, that night to tell her about the new guy she had met.

Luckily, Eugenie didn’t have to wait long for it to be clear that her feelings were reciprocated.

“I remember being like, ‘I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too,’ and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, right, he likes me,” she said.