Hold Onto Your Fascinators! Guests at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Fight Fierce Wind

Stephanie Petit
and Simon Perry
October 12, 2018 05:23 AM

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had an uninvited guest at their royal wedding: the blustery wind!

Although the rain held off and the sun peeked through for the start of the big day, friends and family struggled to secure their fascinators as they arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry‘s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy was among those arriving who kept a hand on her head to ensure her intricate head topper didn’t take off.

However, more than one fascinator got away, sending guests scrambling to collect their accessories. The mother-in-law of singer Robbie Williams, whose 6-year-old daughter Theodora is serving as a bridesmaid beside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was a victim of the wind, losing her hat for a moment.

Chelsy Davy
Guests inside the castle grounds were given tote bags with specially-branded goodies and mementos of the day, including a biodegradable poncho in case rain decides to arrive.

The goodie bags were also packed with snacks — a large chocolate coin and a small pack of chocolate chip shortbread! — as well as a fridge magnet.

Showing off what was on the bag was David Rothery, 56, and his wife Rachel, 51, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, who were also on their first visit to Windsor Castle. They had entered the ballot and got one of the lucky 1,200  invitations for members of the public.

“We were over the moon,” says David, an IT technician at a school. “I’m not sure they quite believed me when I applied for the day off so I offered to bring the ticket in.”

He added of Eugenie and Jack, “They make a lovely couple and it’s a fantastic day. You always remember your wedding day and this is special for them.”

