Where's Prince Louis? Why the Little Royal Isn't at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding was missing an extra dose of cuteness: Prince Louis!

As older siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, stole the show as members of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s bridal party on Friday, Louis stayed home.

At just 5 months old, the baby prince is in the trusted care of one of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal staff members, as he’s too young to participate in the event. Since the family’s trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is usually on hand to help with George and Charlotte, it is likely that the royal parents have had extra help since the birth of Louis.

Louis last made a public appearance back in July at his christening, where he was photographed smiling in the arms of his mom.

But it likely won’t be long until royal fans get another glance at the young royal — October marks six months since Louis’ birth, and it’s possible that William and Kate will release a new portrait of him for the occasion, as they did when Princess Charlotte hit the milestone in 2015.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton PA Images/Sipa

Meanwhile, George and Charlotte are reprising their familiar roles as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. They previously served in the weddings of Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton, their uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle back in May and the September wedding of Kate’s longtime friend Sophie Carter.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Sophie Carter's wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding

For Eugenie’s walk down the aisle, George and Charlotte will be joined by their cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor (who attends Thomas’s Battersea with Prince George).

Also among the bridesmaids is Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field. And among the page boys is Louis De Givenchy, 6 — he is the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, the palace said.