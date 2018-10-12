Princess Charlotte and Bridal Party Members Take a Tumble at Princess Eugenie's Windy Wedding

Princess Eugenie‘s fairy tale royal wedding went off without a hitch — despite the blustery weather!

The wind was strong enough all morning that many guests struggled to keep their fascinators on their heads. And it even knocked over some of the littles attendees in the bridal party, including Princess Charlotte, 3.

As they walked up the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the wedding took place, a particularly feisty gust took them by surprise. Luckily, 14-year-old Lady Louise was there to help them get back on their feet.

At their cousin’s big day, Prince George, 5, and Charlotte reprised their role as bridesmaid and page boy for the fourth time. They served in their aunt Pippa Middleton‘s wedding party in May 2017, and again for uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal nuptials on May 19 of this year. In September, they were in the wedding of a friend of mom Kate Middleton.

On Friday, they were also joined by their cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor (who attends Thomas’s Battersea with Prince George).

Princess Eugenie's bridal party Press Association via AP Images

Charlotte was spotted playfully covering her face at one point during the festivities.

Princes Charlotte Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Lady Louise and Prince George YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and the bridesmaids Press Association via AP Images

Princess Charlotte Press Association via AP Images

RELATED: Every Gorgeous Photo from Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchildren Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, 10, (the kids of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) served as “special attendants” — perhaps to keep all those of her great-grandchildren in check.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips and Princess Charlotte YUI MOK/AFP/Getty

Also among the bridesmaids is Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. And among the page boys is Louis De Givenchy, 6 — the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy.

The little bridal party members wore designs by Amaia, one of Princess Kate’s favorite children’s wear designers.

RELATED: See Princess Eugenie’s Open-Back Wedding Dress, Designed to Feature Her Spinal Surgery Scar

Eugenie and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at tied the knot. Eugenie, who looked every bit the princess bride, walked down the aisle with her father Prince Andrew in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Getty

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and several celebrities. After this afternoon’s reception, hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, later in the evening guests will attend a black-tie gathering at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, live. The party will continue Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.