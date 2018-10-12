Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Romantic Royal Wedding Vows

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank did not write their own vows, and instead said traditional vows like royal brides and grooms of years past. The royal couple said their “I dos” in front of 800 guests at St. George’s Chapel on Friday.

The couple made the same vow to one another as they held hands.

Jack recited first: “I, Jack Christopher Stamp, take thee, Eugenie Victoria Helena to my wedded wife, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God’s holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth.”

The Dean of Windsor leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UTDo5qYPOW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

Eugenie made the same vow as her new husband, saying: “I Eugenie Victoria Helena take thee Jack Christopher Stamp to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God’s holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth.”

Like her late aunt Princess Diana and her cousins Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Eugenie did not vow to obey her husband, choosing to omit that word from her vows. Diana was the first to break royal precedent in doing so, as Queen Elizabeth (then a princess) vowed to obey her husband, Prince Philip, at her own wedding in 1948.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Much like his new cousin Prince William, Jack has decided to eschew the tradition of men wearing wedding bands and did not receive a ring from Eugenie during the ceremony.

The vows are one of the final parts of the wedding, before the prayers, the blessing and a final hymn. After the recession out of the church, Eugenie and Jack will go on a procession through the town of Windsor and up the Windsor Long Walk.

Following the ceremony, the future newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.