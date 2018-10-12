Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Tiaras Have One Major Thing in Common

When Princess Eugenie walked down the aisle to marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, she surprised everyone by not wearing the York Diamond Tiara, which her mother Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson wore at her wedding to Prince Andrew. Instead, the bride took a cute from Meghan Markle‘s own royal wedding style from her ceremony in May when selecting the ornate tiara for her royal wedding.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty; JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty

According to Kensington Palace, Eugenie paired her Peter Pilotto gown with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, commonly referred to as the Boucheron Tiara, lent to her by the Queen. The tiara was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty

The tiara is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side, and it was bequeathed by Mrs. Greville to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan also borrowed her tiara from the Queen’s jewelry collection, which was the same bandeau style as Eugenie’s.

According to Kensington Palace, the English tiara, which features diamonds set in platinum, was made in 1932 and features a center detachable brooch made of ten diamonds dating back to 1893.

The tiara is “formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds.”

RELATED: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Married! Inside Their Royal Wedding

The palace confirmed that the diamond bandeau was a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York, who would become King George V. The bandeau and the brooch were passed down by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953. The queen’s sister Princess Margaret famously wore the piece to events.

John Sibley - WPA/Getty Images

Despite their very similar tiaras, Eugenie and Meghan’s bridal style did differ in other ways.

While the Duchess of Sussex pinned in a cathedral length veil on her wedding day, Eugenie went without the traditional accessory as a way to bring attention to her spinal scar from the surgery she had at age 12 to correct her scoliosis.

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images; TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

Eugenie requested the low-back design when Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, constructed her custom made dress.

Getty

In a pre-wedding interview, she hinted that the dress might show off the scars from her spinal surgery because of scoliosis.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that,” she told the U.K.’s This Morning.