Everything to Know About St. George's Chapel — and Other Royal Couples Who Tied the Knot There

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are about to add another chapter into the history of royal weddings at St. George’s Chapel.

The two are set to tie the knot on Oct. 12 at the chapel, which has a capacity for 800 people, located within the grounds of Windsor Castle. A wedding in St. George’s Chapel indicates an intimate affair — at least for royals. (Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011 at London’s Westminster Abbey, which which holds up to 2,000, while his parents — Princess Diana and Prince Charles — got married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981.)

St. George’s Chapel dates back more than 500 years, and has been the site of many royal weddings, including the children of Queen Victoria.

The first wedding ceremony dates back to 1863, when King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra wed in the chapel.

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle REX/Shutterstock

Royal fans are already familiar with the site: It’s where Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle back in May.

Meghan took her first steps down the aisle by herself before meeting her father-in-law, Prince Charles, who waited for her at the halfway mark to escort her the rest of the way to the altar.

Following the ceremony, which included a gospel choir and an American preacher give a sermon about love, Meghan and Harry shared their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps outside the chapel.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles married at St. George’s Chapel in 2005.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Sophie Rhys-Jones also wed there in 1999.

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, married Autumn Kelly in the chapel in 2008.

Although William and Kate married in the grandeur of Westminster Abbey, William “would have liked to have married at St. George’s Chapel,” royal historian Hugo Vickers previously told PEOPLE. “The only reason was that it didn’t have a balcony [for the newlyweds’ big kiss]. He would have liked to have done it at Windsor too.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William kiss on their 2011 wedding day Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The chapel is rooted in tradition. In addition to being the site of the Order of the Garter (the senior order of British Chivalry established in 1348 by Edward III), it is also where several royals are buried.

Within the chapel there are tombs of 10 monarchs, including Henry VIII, Charles I, King Edward IV, King Edward VII, King George III, King George IV, King William IV and King George V.

Harry’s great-grandparents, King George VI, and The Queen Mother were also laid to rest there, as was Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret. It is also the planned burial site for the Queen herself.