Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding reception looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, shared a number of photos to his Instagram on Wednesday featuring the floral arrangements at Friday night’s reception at Windsor Castle, giving royal fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the venue for the exclusive after-party.

The flowers were “created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following The Couple’s autumnal theme and eco-friendly request,” the post stated.

Featuring leaves and flowers in shades of yellows, oranges and reds, the arrangements provided a gorgeous accent to the castle’s features, both in giant vases and as table decoration.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

Before these photos were released, fans got a small peek of the reception area when images of the couple’s five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake were shared on the royal family’s Twitter account.

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

His Royal Highness the Duke of York/Instagram

Robbie Williams — whose 6-year-old daughter Theodora served as one of the adorable bridesmaids — performed for the guests at the evening reception, singing his hit song “Angels” as well as some classic pop numbers “from different artists that the crowd sang along to,” a source at the party tells PEOPLE.

A gourmet pizza truck provided food and Casamigos margaritas was the cocktail of choice. After all, Jack works as a brand manager for the tequila brand started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber before they sold the company for $1 billion last year.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Press Association via AP Images

But the party didn’t end there. The celebrations continued Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground of carnival games, a merry-go-round, a ferris wheel and food stalls at Windsor Great Park.

Singer Ellie Goulding was one of the famous faces in attendance and was later seen performing for the happy couple.